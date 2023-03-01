Chinese Firm may build New City near Baghdad Airport


2023/03/01 | 15:28 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Prime Minister of Iraq has stopped the granting of investment licenses for the Al Rafeel [Rafael] City project until inventory, inspection, survey, and land identification actions are completed.

Al Rafeel City is planned to cover 10,600 acres close to Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).

The Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), […]

