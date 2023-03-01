President Barzani, Al-Abadi: to solve the Baghdad-Erbil issues through dialogue

2023/03/01 | 17:48 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Abadi, the former Iraqi prime minister, officially visits the Kurdistan Region.



Al-Abadi's office said both sides discussed the situation in the country, the government's work, the government's decisions to reform some sectors, and the importance of solving the existing problems between the federal and the Kurdish government through dialogue based on the constitution

