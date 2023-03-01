Bafel Talabani: intra-Kurdish differences can be resolved in a five-minute talk

2023/03/01 | 18:32 - Source: Shafaq News



"The small issues that evolved into a problem can be resolved in five minutes," he said in a speech he delivered during Erbil's annual forum, "we should address them today, not tomorrow." "The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is not satisfied with the current situation because the people are enduring the consequent damage," he said, "we have no problems with the Kurdistan Democratic Party.



Qubad Talabani is waiting for a call to return, but the call is yet to be made." "Lahur [Sheikh] Jangi is free.



He can establish his own party if he wants.



We did not receive any letter from him, and I have no knowledge of what he posts." "We want the election to be held and ready for it," he concluded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The intra-Kurdish differences can be resolved in a five-minute talk, the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, said in a statement on Wednesday, expressing his party's readiness to the Kurdistan region's parliamentary election."The small issues that evolved into a problem can be resolved in five minutes," he said in a speech he delivered during Erbil's annual forum, "we should address them today, not tomorrow." "The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is not satisfied with the current situation because the people are enduring the consequent damage," he said, "we have no problems with the Kurdistan Democratic Party.Qubad Talabani is waiting for a call to return, but the call is yet to be made." "Lahur [Sheikh] Jangi is free.He can establish his own party if he wants.We did not receive any letter from him, and I have no knowledge of what he posts." "We want the election to be held and ready for it," he concluded.

Sponsored Links