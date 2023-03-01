President Barzani discusses political and economic files with Russia’s Ambassador to Iraq

2023/03/01 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Russian ambassador to Baghdad, Elbrus Kotrachev.According to the Kurdish presidency, the two sides discussed the political and economic situation in Iraq, the Baghdad-Erbil relations, the bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with Russia, the recent visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to Baghdad, the repercussions of the war in Ukraine and other issues of common interests.Last February, Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, visited Iraq on the top of a high-profile delegation.The delegation includes representatives of several oil companies, government officers, and representatives of Russian firms and media organizations.

