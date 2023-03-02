UN Chief on Visit to Iraq

2023/03/02 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Guterres stresses UN commitment to Iraq during first visit in 6 years The Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, is in Iraq for the first time in six years, expressing support for the country's people, the new Government and its ambitious reform agenda."I am here in a visit of solidarity to underscore the commitment […]

