Iraq Achieves $7.1bn Oil Exports in February

2023/03/02 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for February: Revenues achieved: 7.081 billion dollars Total exported quantities of crude oil: 92,255,610 barrels Exported quantities from central and southern Iraq: 89,140,448 barrels Exported quantities from Kirkuk through Ceyhan port: 2,834,393 barrels Average daily quantities exported: 3.295 million barrels per day, slightly […]

