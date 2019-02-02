Choman winter fest plows on despite heavy snow

2019/02/02 | 23:25
An international crowd came out for the Choman Winter Festival, though the wintry weather cast a bit of a chill on the day. The festival was supposed to last from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, but only short ski races took place due to heavy snow. The highlight of the festival was the skiing. Excited skiers took selfies, filmed themselves for social media, and chatted between runs, surrounded by breathtaking views of Choman’s Pirzhe region. Tourists came from many cities and towns of the Kurdistan Region as well as abroad. Some people got stuck on the way, as maneuvering the narrow road just cleared of heavy snow was difficult. Food and water ordered by organizers didn’t make it to the mountain top because of the conditions, and the wait to drive out down the single-lane route was long. But enthusiasm was high. “The people are having fun in the snow, so I think we had a good day in the beautiful Kurdish mountains," said one of the participants.The festival showcased the Kurdistan Region’s winter fun potential and stunning scenery. Photos: Mohammed Shwani/Rudaw
