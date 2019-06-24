Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan with Istanbul mayoral win

2019/06/24 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey’s opposition has dealt President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election,
breaking his aura of invincibility and delivering a message from voters unhappy
over his ever tighter grip on power.Ekrem Imamoglu of the secularist Republican People’s Party
(CHP) secured 54.21% of votes, the head of the High Election Board announced on
Monday – a far wider victory margin than his narrow win three months ago.The previous result was annulled after protests from
Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted AK Party, which said there had been widespread voting
irregularities. The decision to re-run the vote was criticized by Western
allies and caused uproar among domestic opponents who said Turkey’s democracy
was under threat.On Sunday and in the early hours Monday, tens of thousands
of Imamoglu supporters celebrated in the streets of Istanbul after the former
businessman triumphed over Erdogan’s handpicked candidate by almost 800,000
votes.“In this city today, you have fixed democracy. Thank you
Istanbul,” Imamoglu told supporters who made heart signs with their hands, in
an expression of the inclusive election rhetoric that has been the hallmark of
his campaigning.“We came to embrace everyone,” he said. “We will build
democracy in this city, we will build justice. In this beautiful city, I
promise, we will build the future.”Erdogan congratulated him for the victory and Imamoglu’s
rival, Binali Yildirim of the ruling AK Party (AKP), wished him luck as mayor
barely two hours after polls closed.WANING SUPPORTErdogan has ruled Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister
and then as president, becoming the country’s most dominant politician since
its founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, nearly a century ago.His AKP has strong support among pious and conservative
Turks and its stewardship of Turkey’s economy through a decade and a half of
construction-fuelled growth helped Erdogan win more than a dozen national and
local elections.But economic recession and a financial crisis have eroded
that support and Erdogan’s ever-tighter control over government has alarmed
some voters.Turkey’s lira tumbled after the decision to annul the March
vote and is down 8% this year, in part on election jitters.But assets rallied on Monday as investors welcomed the
removal of one source of political uncertainty. The lira firmed 1% against the
dollar, shares rose nearly 2% and bond yields fell.Imamoglu won support even in traditionally pious Istanbul
districts, once known as AK Party strongholds, ending the 25-year-long Islamist
rule in the country’s largest city.“This re-run (election) was one to put an end to the
dictatorship,” said Gulcan Demirkaya, a 48-year-old housewife in Istanbul’s
AKP-leaning Kagithane district. “God willing, I would like to see him as the
president in five years’ time. The one-man rule should come to an end.”FALLOUT IN ANKARAThe results are likely to trigger a new chapter in Turkish
politics, now that the country’s top three cities now held by the opposition.
Cracks could also emerge within Erdogan’s AKP, bringing the economic troubles more
to the fore.“This is definitely going to have an impact on the future of
Turkish politics given the margin of victory. It’s alarming sign for the AKP
establishment,” said Sinan Ulgen, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe in
Brussels and former Turkish diplomat.Analysts say the loss could set off a Cabinet reshuffle in
Ankara and adjustments to foreign policy. The leader of the AKP’s nationalist
ally played down the prospect that the loss could even trigger a national
election earlier 2023, when the next polls are scheduled.“The election process should close,” MHP party leader Devlet
Bahceli said. “Talking of an early election would be among the worst things
that can be done to our country.”The uncertainty over the fate of Istanbul and potential
delays in broader economic reforms have kept financial markets on edge. Threats
of sanctions by the United States if Erdogan goes ahead with plans to install
Russian missile defenses have also weighed on the markets.A Council of Europe delegation said its observers were given
a “less than friendly reception” in some places and had “too many unnecessarily
aggressive and argumentative encounters to ignore,” but that the election was
conducted competently.“The citizens of Istanbul elected a new mayor in a
well-organized and transparent vote, albeit in tense circumstances,” delegation
head Andrew Dawson said in a statement.
