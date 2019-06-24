Home › Baghdad Post › Jubeir warns Iran of more sanctions if it continues 'aggressive' acts

Jubeir warns Iran of more sanctions if it continues 'aggressive' acts

In an interview with Le Monde newspaper, Jubeir said that Iran is under "severe economic sanctions," adding that these sanctions can be strengthened. "If Iran continues its aggressive policies, it will have to pay the price."







"We said we wanted to avoid a war at all costs, like the Americans. It is the Iranians who are making the choice of escalation," Jubeir said."You can not attack ships in the Gulf, you can not attack pipelines, you can not provide ballistic missiles to terrorist groups like the Houthis (in Yemen) to use against Saudi Arabia," he said.



