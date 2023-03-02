Three suicide bombers killed in a military operation in western Iraq

2023/03/02 | 18:06 - Source: Shafaq News



The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi army's 7th division trapped three terrorists following in al-Heet district, two of whom were shot dead by the army forces, but the third managed to detonate himself.



"No casualties or injuries were reported among the Iraqi forces," the source said.



The spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, said that a joint force from the Iraqi army's 29th infantry brigade, Tribal Mobilization, and al-Jazeera operations command cordoned a hideout used by extremist groups, and killed three terrorists sheltering inside.



Rasool said the force on duty found the personal belongings of the victims of a recent deadly attack on a security checkpoint of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in al-Heet district. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Three suicide bombers have been reportedly killed in an operation of the Iraqi army in the western governorate of al-Anbar, a source revealed on Thursday.The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi army's 7th division trapped three terrorists following in al-Heet district, two of whom were shot dead by the army forces, but the third managed to detonate himself."No casualties or injuries were reported among the Iraqi forces," the source said.The spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, said that a joint force from the Iraqi army's 29th infantry brigade, Tribal Mobilization, and al-Jazeera operations command cordoned a hideout used by extremist groups, and killed three terrorists sheltering inside.Rasool said the force on duty found the personal belongings of the victims of a recent deadly attack on a security checkpoint of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in al-Heet district.

Sponsored Links