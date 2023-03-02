Prime Minister Barzani expresses solidarity with Greece in the train collision aftermath

2023/03/02 | 18:08 - Source: Shafaq News



"Saddened by the recent tragedy that happened near Larissa, Greece," Prime Minister Barzani wrote in a tweet.



"My thoughts are with the victims and their families, and I wish the injured a speedy and full recovery," he said.



A passenger train collided head-on with a cargo train late on Tuesday, throwing entire carriages off the tracks and killing at least 36 people, many of them students, in the country's deadliest rail crash in living memory.



Passengers described a "nightmarish" crash which shattered their train just before midnight near the central town of Larissa.



