Reform Alliance no longer has effective presence in political arena: MP

2019/06/24 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Forces Coalition MP Zeitoun al-Dulaimi predicted a new political map will be drawn after Reform and Reconstruction
Alliance's withdrawal."The Reform Alliance is done and no longer has an
effective presence," Dulaimi stated."The Reform Alliance is completely
cracked and no longer has a presence or influence in the political process,
especially after 17 MPs withdrew from the Wataniya [Alliance] and joined the Iraqi
Forces Coalition under the Binna'a Coalition, and [after] the Wisdom [Movement]
and Nasr [Alliance] went to the opposition, and [after] the withdrawal of [Reform's]
leader Ammar al-Hakim," she stated.Hakim earlier announced withdrawing from the Reform
and Reconstruction Alliance in the parliament, calling on the leadership of the
alliance to choose an alternative head.
