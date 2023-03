2023/03/02 | 23:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / On Thursday, five workers were poisoned due to a gas leak in an oil field in southern Iraq.A source told Shafaq News Agency that the gas was leaked in the Hot Tapping area in the principal gas corridor pipeline, affecting five Iraqis of Maysan oil cadres working with PetroChina.All workers were evacuated from the refinery.