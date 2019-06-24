عربي | كوردى


Europeans warn Iran against reducing nuclear deal commitments
2019/06/24 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- France, Britain and Germany have sent an official diplomatic

warning to Iran about the serious consequences Tehran faces if it scales back

its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, two European diplomats said on

Monday.Three diplomats said the European signatories to the deal

lodged the diplomatic demarche, the term for a formal note, on June 22, with

two saying the communication aimed to warn Iran specifically against scaling

back its commitments to the accord.It was not immediately clear what consequences Iran might

face for non-compliance.Iran has said it will not give the European powers more time

beyond July 8 to save the nuclear deal. It has said it is ready to go through

with a threat to enrich uranium to a higher level if Europe cannot shield Tehran

from US sanctions.The move by the Europeans highlights the growing frustration

they have with Iran, which has put the onus on them to do more to shield Tehran

from the crippling impact of sanctions.“They have made the strategic choice to blame the Europeans

for everything,” said one diplomat. “The more the Iranians do things that

potentially violate the accord, the less inclined we are to make efforts to

help them. It’s a vicious circle.”It was unclear whether Iran had responded to the European demarche,

although Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted by state TV on June

23 as saying it would not back down on its decision to scale back commitments.The three European powers, along with Russia and China, have

been trying to salvage the nuclear agreement since the United States pulled out

of it in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have hit the Iranian economy

hard.Among the steps Europe has taken is the creation of a

limited trade mechanism intended to make it possible for countries to go on

trading with Iran outside the scope of the US sanctions. But the mechanism is

not yet operational.Iranian officials were not immediately available for

comment.



