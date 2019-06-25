Fifth meeting of Iraqi-Kuwaiti border crossings committee

2019/06/25 | 00:30
INA – BASRA
The 5th regular meeting was held between border guard command, fourth area and the Kuwaiti General Administration of border security in Basra on Monday.
After the end of the meeting, both have expressed their happiness for the achievements of this meeting and cooperation that led to sign this agreement between the two countries.
They also expressed that this agreement will achieve new success in term of controlling the borders and exchanging information as well as overcoming the problems that may stand against the interests of both countries.
