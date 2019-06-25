Allawi: New defense min. is a hero, has historical responsibility

2019/06/25 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Head
of Al-Wataniya Coalition Ayad Allawi praised the new Minister of Defense Najah
al-Shammari, who managed to get passed by the parliament on Monday months after
the prime minister took post in October."Najah al-Shammari was a military man,
and is one of its heroes, who has a patriotic history and has incredible heroic [acts]
in the war on terrorism," Allawi said in a tweet.Shammari
has a historical responsibility, which is to improve the prestige of the
military institution, so it can serve the interest of Iraq and its people, away
from other subservient affiliations, Allawi added.The
Iraqi Parliament on Monday had finally elected three candidates to key ministerial
posts in the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi.The
parliament elected Shamari as Minister of Defense, Yassin al-Yasiri for the
Minister of Interior, and Farouq Amin Shwani as the Minister of Justice.
