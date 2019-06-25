Home › Baghdad Post › Allawi: New defense min. is a hero, has historical responsibility

Allawi: New defense min. is a hero, has historical responsibility

2019/06/25 | 00:30



of Al-Wataniya Coalition Ayad Allawi praised the new Minister of Defense Najah



al-Shammari, who managed to get passed by the parliament on Monday months after



the prime minister took post in October."Najah al-Shammari was a military man,



and is one of its heroes, who has a patriotic history and has incredible heroic [acts]



in the war on terrorism," Allawi said in a tweet.Shammari



has a historical responsibility, which is to improve the prestige of the



military institution, so it can serve the interest of Iraq and its people, away



from other subservient affiliations, Allawi added.The



Iraqi Parliament on Monday had finally elected three candidates to key ministerial



posts in the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi.The



parliament elected Shamari as Minister of Defense, Yassin al-Yasiri for the



Minister of Interior, and Farouq Amin Shwani as the Minister of Justice.







