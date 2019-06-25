عربي | كوردى


Allawi: New defense min. is a hero, has historical responsibility

2019/06/25 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Head

of Al-Wataniya Coalition Ayad Allawi praised the new Minister of Defense Najah

al-Shammari, who managed to get passed by the parliament on Monday months after

the prime minister took post in October."Najah al-Shammari was a military man,

and is one of its heroes, who has a patriotic history and has incredible heroic [acts]

in the war on terrorism," Allawi said in a tweet.Shammari

has a historical responsibility, which is to improve the prestige of the

military institution, so it can serve the interest of Iraq and its people, away

from other subservient affiliations, Allawi added.The

Iraqi Parliament on Monday had finally elected three candidates to key ministerial

posts in the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi.The

parliament elected Shamari as Minister of Defense, Yassin al-Yasiri for the

Minister of Interior, and Farouq Amin Shwani as the Minister of Justice.



