2023/03/05 | 05:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A meeting was held this week under the supervision of the Governor of Erbil, Omid Khoshnaw, for the Development and Support of Industrial Projects Committee in Erbil Governorate.At the meeting, it was decided to allocate land for the implementation of 15 heavy and medium industrial projects, whose owners applied for land.[…]

read more Erbil Allocates Land for Industrial Projects first appeared on Iraq Business News.