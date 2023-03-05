2023/03/05 | 05:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Adam Lucente for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq rolls out new plan to reduce chronic Baghdad traffic Successive Iraqi governments have tried but failed to address the problem of traffic in the capital.Sudani's plan involves […]

read more New Plan to reduce chronic Baghdad Traffic first appeared on Iraq Business News.