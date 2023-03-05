Iraq's prime minister leaves Baghdad for Cairo


Iraq's prime minister leaves Baghdad for Cairo
2023/03/05 | 10:14 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani left Baghdad for Cairo Sunday morning to meet with the Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah al-Sisi, government said in a brief statement.

Yesterday, a source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Sudani will be heading to Egypt this morning for an official visit.

The visit, according to the source, will discuss economic and security cooperation between Baghdad and Cairo.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links