Iraq's prime minister leaves Baghdad for Cairo

2023/03/05 | 10:14 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani left Baghdad for Cairo Sunday morning to meet with the Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah al-Sisi, government said in a brief statement.
Yesterday, a source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Sudani will be heading to Egypt this morning for an official visit.
The visit, according to the source, will discuss economic and security cooperation between Baghdad and Cairo.
