PUK not to take part in gov't unless given Kirkuk governor post: Politician

2019/06/25 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Saadi

Pira, a member of the Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan,

condemned the Kurdistan Democratic Party's policies, warning that the PUK may

abandon taking part in the new government.In

a press statement, Pira said that the PUK will not participate in the new

government unless it guarantees the post of the Kirkuk governor, adding that the

KDP "adopts a policy that cannot be dealt with.""The Kurdistan Democratic Party should understand that the Patriotic

Union [of Kurdistan] makes the majority in Kirkuk, so it (the PUK) will not dispense

with [governing] this province," Pira stated.

