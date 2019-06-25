Home › Baghdad Post › PUK not to take part in gov't unless given Kirkuk governor post: Politician

PUK not to take part in gov't unless given Kirkuk governor post: Politician

2019/06/25 | 01:05



Saadi



Pira, a member of the Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan,



condemned the Kurdistan Democratic Party's policies, warning that the PUK may



abandon taking part in the new government.In



a press statement, Pira said that the PUK will not participate in the new



government unless it guarantees the post of the Kirkuk governor, adding that the



KDP "adopts a policy that cannot be dealt with.""The Kurdistan Democratic Party should understand that the Patriotic



Union [of Kurdistan] makes the majority in Kirkuk, so it (the PUK) will not dispense



with [governing] this province," Pira stated.



