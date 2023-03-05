Masoud Barzani: the Kurdistan region is a product of the 1991 Uprising

2023/03/05 | 11:54 - Source: Shafaq News



In a statement on the Uprising's anniversary, Masoud Barzani said that it succeeded because of the "liberation will of the Kurdish people, the bravery of the Peshmerga forces, and the planning and unity of the Kurdish liberation movement." He added that the uprising "proved to both friend and foe that injustice and intimidation could never weaken the liberation will within the hearts of the Kurdish people", noting that the uprising "carried noble values and goals, including the freedom and dignity of the Kurdish people in their homeland." Barzani said that the Kurdistan region is a part of the Kurdistan people's uprising achievements and a historic and valuable achievement for the Kurdish people, calling for preserving and strengthening this accomplishment and resisting any attempts to weaken it or distort the goals for which the Kurdish people rose.



As the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Barzani worked closely with other Kurdish political parties and the Peshmerga forces to coordinate the rebellion.



Barzani's leadership and strategic planning were instrumental in the success of the uprising, which began in the town of Rania in March 1991 and quickly spread throughout Kurdistan.



The Kurdish forces were able to take control of military and government facilities previously held by the Iraqi regime, leading to the eventual overthrow of Saddam Hussein's authority in the region.



His contributions to the uprising were crucial in establishing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as a semi-autonomous region within Iraq.



