PM Barzani on the 1991 Uprising: a turning point in the Kurds' struggle for independence

In a statement on the 32nd anniversary of the uprising, Prime Minister Barzani extended his "warmest congratulations" to the people of Kurdistan, the Peshmerga forces, and the families of "martyrs".



"The glorious uprising of 1991 was the result of the solidarity of the Kurdish forces alongside the various components, strata, and segments of Kurdistan," the prime minister said in his statement, "it was a turning point in the history of the Kurdish people's struggle for liberation from oppression, tyranny, and occupation, and a breath of freedom." The prime minister said the uprising was a clear and unmistakable message from the Kurdish people to the world on rejecting domination and occupation, and aspiring for a life in dignity and honor.



"On this blessed anniversary, we reaffirm the solidarity of the nationalists of the Kurdish people and their cooperation in defending their national achievements and constitutional rights, which we will spare no effort to defend by all means," he said, "we will not compromise or relinquish them, and we will move forward in the march of rebuilding and prosperity of Kurdistan." The 1991 Uprising saw the Kurdish people rise against Saddam Hussein's regime, which had brutally repressed them for decades.



The uprising ultimately led to the establishment of a safe haven for the Kurdish people in northern Iraq, which paved the way for the autonomy of the Kurdistan region.



The Prime Minister highlighted the continued importance of the uprising in the collective memory of the Kurdish people and the need to defend its hard-won gains.



"The spirit of the uprising lives on in the hearts of every Kurd, and we will continue to honor its legacy by building a prosperous and free Kurdistan," he said.



In 1991, Masrour Barzani was only 22 years old and had just graduated from college.



However, he was involved in the Kurdish resistance movement against Saddam Hussein's regime in Iraq.



During the 1991 uprising, Masrour Barzani played an active role in organizing Kurdish forces and coordinating their efforts with the United States-led coalition forces.



He also helped to secure weapons and supplies for the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.



Masrour Barzani was also involved in the negotiations that resulted in the establishment of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq in 1992.



