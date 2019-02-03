عربي | كوردى
Yemen truce monitor mission to meet on UN-hired ship - sources
2019/02/03 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

A committee overseeing a ceasefire in Hodeidah will hold its

next meeting on a ship off the port city as Yemen's warring parties cannot

agree on a venue, Yemeni and UN sources said on Saturday.The United Nations is trying to implement a truce and troop

withdrawal accord in Hodeidah, the main entry point for most of Yemen's

imports, as part of efforts to end a war that has killed tens of thousands and

left millions on the brink of starvation.The UN envoy for Yemen has urged the warring parties to

withdraw their troops from the port quickly, and international aid agencies

said conditions for thousands of starving people were deteriorating fast.The truce in Hodeidah has largely been respected since

coming into force a month ago, but skirmishes continue between the Houthi

movement and their foes in a Saudi-led coalition fighting to restore the

internationally-recognized government.A Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC), which is

chaired by the world body and includes both sides, holds regular meetings to

supervise the implementation of the ceasefire.One of the sources said that the United Nations has hired a

ship to be used as the headquarters for the RCC and its meetings. Another

source said representatives of the warring parties would be taken to the ship

on UN helicopters.The RCC had previously met in Houthi-run territory, but

attempts to convene a meeting in areas held by coalition forces failed because

the Houthis were unwilling to cross the frontline, sources told Reuters in late

January.Troops have not yet pulled out, missing a Jan. 7 target, and

residents and aid workers have told Reuters that barricades, trenches and

roadblocks have been reinforced.As part of the accord, both sides agreed to the deployment

of international monitors in Hodeidah.The next meeting of the RCC is expected next week after the

arrival of Danish Major General Michael Anker Lollesgaar who was appointed on

Thursday to replace retired General Patrick Cammaert. Lollesgaar is expected to

arrive in Amman on Sunday and will travel to Hodeidah afterwards.The Houthis control Hodeidah and coalition troops are massed

on its outskirts. But the warring sides disagree over who should control the

city and port after forces withdraw, and both sides have accused one another of

violating the pact.The UN envoy, Martin Griffiths, has been shuttling between

the parties to rescue the deal, the first major diplomatic breakthrough of the

nearly four-year-old war.

