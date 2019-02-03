Yemen truce monitor mission to meet on UN-hired ship - sources

2019/02/03 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A committee overseeing a ceasefire in Hodeidah will hold its
next meeting on a ship off the port city as Yemen's warring parties cannot
agree on a venue, Yemeni and UN sources said on Saturday.The United Nations is trying to implement a truce and troop
withdrawal accord in Hodeidah, the main entry point for most of Yemen's
imports, as part of efforts to end a war that has killed tens of thousands and
left millions on the brink of starvation.The UN envoy for Yemen has urged the warring parties to
withdraw their troops from the port quickly, and international aid agencies
said conditions for thousands of starving people were deteriorating fast.The truce in Hodeidah has largely been respected since
coming into force a month ago, but skirmishes continue between the Houthi
movement and their foes in a Saudi-led coalition fighting to restore the
internationally-recognized government.A Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC), which is
chaired by the world body and includes both sides, holds regular meetings to
supervise the implementation of the ceasefire.One of the sources said that the United Nations has hired a
ship to be used as the headquarters for the RCC and its meetings. Another
source said representatives of the warring parties would be taken to the ship
on UN helicopters.The RCC had previously met in Houthi-run territory, but
attempts to convene a meeting in areas held by coalition forces failed because
the Houthis were unwilling to cross the frontline, sources told Reuters in late
January.Troops have not yet pulled out, missing a Jan. 7 target, and
residents and aid workers have told Reuters that barricades, trenches and
roadblocks have been reinforced.As part of the accord, both sides agreed to the deployment
of international monitors in Hodeidah.The next meeting of the RCC is expected next week after the
arrival of Danish Major General Michael Anker Lollesgaar who was appointed on
Thursday to replace retired General Patrick Cammaert. Lollesgaar is expected to
arrive in Amman on Sunday and will travel to Hodeidah afterwards.The Houthis control Hodeidah and coalition troops are massed
on its outskirts. But the warring sides disagree over who should control the
city and port after forces withdraw, and both sides have accused one another of
violating the pact.The UN envoy, Martin Griffiths, has been shuttling between
the parties to rescue the deal, the first major diplomatic breakthrough of the
nearly four-year-old war.
A committee overseeing a ceasefire in Hodeidah will hold its
next meeting on a ship off the port city as Yemen's warring parties cannot
agree on a venue, Yemeni and UN sources said on Saturday.The United Nations is trying to implement a truce and troop
withdrawal accord in Hodeidah, the main entry point for most of Yemen's
imports, as part of efforts to end a war that has killed tens of thousands and
left millions on the brink of starvation.The UN envoy for Yemen has urged the warring parties to
withdraw their troops from the port quickly, and international aid agencies
said conditions for thousands of starving people were deteriorating fast.The truce in Hodeidah has largely been respected since
coming into force a month ago, but skirmishes continue between the Houthi
movement and their foes in a Saudi-led coalition fighting to restore the
internationally-recognized government.A Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC), which is
chaired by the world body and includes both sides, holds regular meetings to
supervise the implementation of the ceasefire.One of the sources said that the United Nations has hired a
ship to be used as the headquarters for the RCC and its meetings. Another
source said representatives of the warring parties would be taken to the ship
on UN helicopters.The RCC had previously met in Houthi-run territory, but
attempts to convene a meeting in areas held by coalition forces failed because
the Houthis were unwilling to cross the frontline, sources told Reuters in late
January.Troops have not yet pulled out, missing a Jan. 7 target, and
residents and aid workers have told Reuters that barricades, trenches and
roadblocks have been reinforced.As part of the accord, both sides agreed to the deployment
of international monitors in Hodeidah.The next meeting of the RCC is expected next week after the
arrival of Danish Major General Michael Anker Lollesgaar who was appointed on
Thursday to replace retired General Patrick Cammaert. Lollesgaar is expected to
arrive in Amman on Sunday and will travel to Hodeidah afterwards.The Houthis control Hodeidah and coalition troops are massed
on its outskirts. But the warring sides disagree over who should control the
city and port after forces withdraw, and both sides have accused one another of
violating the pact.The UN envoy, Martin Griffiths, has been shuttling between
the parties to rescue the deal, the first major diplomatic breakthrough of the
nearly four-year-old war.