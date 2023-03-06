Companies Invited for development of Al-Nisour Square

2023/03/06 | 05:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mohammed S.Al-Sudani has invited several companies to develop Al-Nisour Square in Baghdad by constructing overpasses, tunnels, and an overpass over the railway towards Umm Al-Tabbul Mosque intersection, and widening the roads adjacent to the project path.The companies are: Transtech Engineers China Railway Sixth Group Co Ltd., China State […]

