Baghdad Seeks to Buy More Gas From Iran

2023/03/06 | 05:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ali Fadel, has stated that his country is currently in the process of finalizing a contract to purchase gas from Iran in the summer season.In a recent interview with Iraqi News Agency, Fadel emphasized that Iraq needs 35,000 megawatts to ensure 24-hour electricity supply during the summer season.Currently, Iraq's […]

