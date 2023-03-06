In cooperation with Iraq, Italy to organize a large exhibition on Mesopotamian civilization

2023/03/06 | 16:26 - Source: Shafaq News



According to the readout, President Rashid attached importance to "the active coordination and exchange of expertise and visits between Iraq and Italy in issues related to dam maintenance, irrigation projects, agriculture, cultural aspects, and the development of archaeological sites and museums." The meeting touched upon the agenda of the Iraqi President's upcoming state visit to Italy, which would be the first visit by an Iraqi president to Italy, the readout said.



Ambassador Crikanti conveyed Italy's resolve to consolidate bilateral relations and promote collaborative endeavors with Iraq across a range of domains, with the ultimate objective of catalyzing mutual prosperity and advancement.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ President Abdullatif Rashid met with Italy's ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Crikanti, in Baghdad's al-Salam (Peace) Palace for talks on bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between their respective countries, the Iraqi presidency said in a readout on Monday.

