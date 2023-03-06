Eight casualties in an armed attack in Diyala

2023/03/06 | 23:54 - Source: Shafaq News



A source told Shafaq News agency that five civilians were killed and three others were injured as a result of an explosive device detonating on a car, followed by a gunfire attack that targeted those present at the scene of the incident in the village of Al-Hazeeniyah, located 40 km northeast of Baquba.



According to the source, the toll is preliminary and the security forces headed to the scene of the incident and launched a search campaign for the perpetrators.



