Eight casualties in an armed attack in Diyala

2023/03/06 | 23:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Five civilians were killed and three others were injured in an armed attack that took place on the outskirts of al-Muqdadiyah district, Diyala.
A source told Shafaq News agency that five civilians were killed and three others were injured as a result of an explosive device detonating on a car, followed by a gunfire attack that targeted those present at the scene of the incident in the village of Al-Hazeeniyah, located 40 km northeast of Baquba.
According to the source, the toll is preliminary and the security forces headed to the scene of the incident and launched a search campaign for the perpetrators.
He added that preliminary information indicated that it was a terrorist attack.
