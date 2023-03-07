Aleppo Airport was out of service after the Israeli attack

2023/03/07 | 09:42 - Source: Shafaq News



“At 02:07 a.m.



on Tuesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean, west of Lattakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport, which led to material damage at the airport as it went out of service,” a military source told SANA.



There was no information about any casualties.



There was no comment from Israeli officials.



