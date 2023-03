2023/03/07 | 16:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, three members of the Iraqi forces were injured in a blast in Saladin Governorate.A source in the Iraqi police told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up in a car carrying three members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) within the Amerli Lake sector, east of Saladin, causing injuries.