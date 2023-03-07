2023/03/07 | 17:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity has issued warrants for the arrest of four senior officials in the previous government, including former Minister for Finance, Ali Allawi (pictured).The warrants relate to the theft of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion) from the General Tax Authority's account at the state-run Rafidain Bank, an […]

read more Shock as Arrest Warrant issued for Fmr Iraqi Finance Minister first appeared on Iraq Business News.