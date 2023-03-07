2023/03/07 | 17:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Russia's LUKoil and Japan's INPEX South Iraq Ltd have received approval from Iraqi state-owned Thi-Qar Oil Company (TOC) for "Declaration of Commerciality of Reserves and Outline Development Proposal" for the Eridu [Arido] oilfield located within Block 10 in Iraq.Following approval by TOC (also known as Dhi Qar Oil Company, DQOC), LUKoil […]

read more Iraq Approves Russian Firm's Oil Development Plans first appeared on Iraq Business News.