Kurdish leaders discuss disputed areas, Erbil-Baghdad ties with US delegation

2019/06/25 | 11:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- “The situation in the disputed territories and shared support for the return of joint security mechanisms between Peshmerga Forces and Iraqi Security Forces were also reviewed,” a KRSC statement noted.
In outlining his reform agenda, Barzani urged Peek “to sustain monthly stipends to the Peshmerga Forces.”
He emphasized that the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet intends to lead new, sustained efforts to tackle Erbil-Baghdad disputes.
The meeting also touched upon recent political developments in Iraq. Both sides agreed to continue regular consultations on these issues.
The meeting came one day after a US business delegation led by Steve Lutes, Vice-President of Middle Eastern Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with their Kurdistan Region counterparts.
Read More: US, Kurdistan Chambers of Commerce sign ‘significant’ agreement
Peek’s delegation also met with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, where they stressed the importance of a US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
