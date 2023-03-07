President Barzani extends congratulations to Qatar's new PM for his appointment

2023/03/07 | 19:58 - Source: Shafaq News



"I congratulate His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on assuming the responsibilities of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly State of Qatar," President Barzani tweeted, "wishing him success, and the people and leadership of Qatar progress and prosperity."Qatar's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as the country’s new prime minister following the resignation of Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani.Sheikh Mohammed served as Qatar's foreign minister since 2016 and was the public face of Qatar as it navigated a three-and-a-half-year blockade by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt.Sheikh Khalid was appointed premier in January 2020 after being head of the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office.



