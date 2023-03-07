Games Dominate Global App Revenue

2023/03/07 | 20:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Games generated the largest share of revenue in the global market for smartphone apps "by a massive margin" in 2022, Statista Digital Market Insights revealed on Tuesday.For 2022, the experts at Hamburg-based platform estimated that games account for around 62 percent of app revenues.
Total revenue in the worldwide app market is calculated to have been around $431 billion during the same period.Total revenue is made up of in-app purchases, advertising, and premium apps.However, the largest share of total app revenue is particularly generated via advertising.
in 2022, the industry generated an estimated $221 billion in this way.
In-app purchase revenue in the app market was worth around $205 billion.
Revenue from premium apps was approximately $5.3 billion in 2022.
