Masrour Barzani refutes reports on Kurdistan cabinet candidates

2019/06/25 | 11:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister-designate of Iraqi Kurdistan region, 2019. Photo: Screengrab/K24 TV
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The press office of Prime Minister-designate of Iraqi Kurdistan region Masrour Barzani released a statement on Monday where it described recent reports about ministerial candidates being chosen and finalized for the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet as baseless.
“Several local media outlets have been speculating about the selection of some nominees for the ninth Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet, but such news is nothing more than speculation whatever the intent behind it is,” the media office said.
“No candidates will be counted as settled before they are submitted to the Kurdistan Regional Government prime minister-designate and recognized as such.”
The statement clarified that none of the nominees could be selected until the prime minister-designate’s office officially receives the candidates from the political entities. The names are then sent to the parliament for recognition.
Anything beyond that, no matter the agenda behind it, is considered false advertising, the statement concluded.
However, Barzani and other Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) officials have already revealed several selections. During a June 17 press conference, Barzani said that the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KDSP) had been promised the position of the KRG Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs.
On Monday, KDP Political Bureau member Hemin Hawrami confirmed to party-affiliated media that the KDP’s selection had been finalized. Hawrami also revealed that the KDP head in Ainkawa Anno Jawhar has been selected as transport and communication minister, instead of one of the MPs occupying a seat reserved for Christian parties.
On June 12, 2019, the President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a formal letter asking the prime minister-designate to form the new KRG cabinet.
Barzani previously stated that he would attempt to finalize the formation of the new cabinet before the legal deadline, which is 30 days from June 12—the day he was officially tasked with doing so.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com | kurdistan24.net
Comments Comments
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The press office of Prime Minister-designate of Iraqi Kurdistan region Masrour Barzani released a statement on Monday where it described recent reports about ministerial candidates being chosen and finalized for the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet as baseless.
“Several local media outlets have been speculating about the selection of some nominees for the ninth Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet, but such news is nothing more than speculation whatever the intent behind it is,” the media office said.
“No candidates will be counted as settled before they are submitted to the Kurdistan Regional Government prime minister-designate and recognized as such.”
The statement clarified that none of the nominees could be selected until the prime minister-designate’s office officially receives the candidates from the political entities. The names are then sent to the parliament for recognition.
Anything beyond that, no matter the agenda behind it, is considered false advertising, the statement concluded.
However, Barzani and other Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) officials have already revealed several selections. During a June 17 press conference, Barzani said that the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KDSP) had been promised the position of the KRG Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs.
On Monday, KDP Political Bureau member Hemin Hawrami confirmed to party-affiliated media that the KDP’s selection had been finalized. Hawrami also revealed that the KDP head in Ainkawa Anno Jawhar has been selected as transport and communication minister, instead of one of the MPs occupying a seat reserved for Christian parties.
On June 12, 2019, the President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a formal letter asking the prime minister-designate to form the new KRG cabinet.
Barzani previously stated that he would attempt to finalize the formation of the new cabinet before the legal deadline, which is 30 days from June 12—the day he was officially tasked with doing so.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com | kurdistan24.net
Comments Comments