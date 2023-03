2023/03/07 | 23:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader and chairman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, received on Tuesday the head of Wataniyah alliance, Iyad Allawi, in Erbil.A statement by the Barzani headquarters said that the two parties discussed the recent political developments in Iraq, and ways to overcome the crises the country is going through.