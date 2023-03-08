2023/03/08 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mr.Mohammed S.Al-Sudani has inaugurated the electronic passport portal and observed the detailed steps and procedures for issuing the electronic passport.He also witnessed the issuing of the first electronic passport in Iraq.The Prime Minister commended the efforts of the workers in the Directorate of Civil Status, Passports […]

read more Iraq Launches Electronic Passport Portal first appeared on Iraq Business News.