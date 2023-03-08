Security member killed in terrorist attack in Kirkuk

2023/03/08 | 09:40 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / A security member was killed and another was wounded in a terrorist attack in Kirkuk on Wednesday, a source reported.
The source told Shafaq News agency that the terrorist opened fire on the security members in a village west of Tuz Khurmatu.
The security forces have arrived to the scene of the incident and launched a serach campaign to arrest the perpetrators.
