Iran's crude oil exports drop to 300k barrels/day: sources

2019/06/25 | 12:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iran'scrude oil exports dropped to 300,000 barrels a day or less since the beginningof June since the US has toughened sanctions on Tehran's main source of income,according to sources.Iranhad exported about 300,000 barrels per day in the first three weeks of June, sourcesfrom oil sector told Reuters. However, data from Refinitiv Eikon which monitorsoil flows, said that the Iranian crude oil shipments amounted to only about240,000 barrels per day."It is a very low level of actual crude exports," anexporter said.Onthe other hand, Bijan Zanganeh denied the reports concerning a huge dropin the crude oil exports, describing them as "totally wrong." However,he declined to mention any figures about the exportation current condition,saying that it will not serve their interests to mention any numbers.