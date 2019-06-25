Iran's crude oil exports drop to 300k barrels/day: sources

2019/06/25 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran's
crude oil exports dropped to 300,000 barrels a day or less since the beginning
of June since the US has toughened sanctions on Tehran's main source of income,
according to sources.Iran
had exported about 300,000 barrels per day in the first three weeks of June, sources
from oil sector told Reuters. However, data from Refinitiv Eikon which monitors
oil flows, said that the Iranian crude oil shipments amounted to only about
240,000 barrels per day."It is a very low level of actual crude exports," an
exporter said.On
the other hand, Bijan Zanganeh denied the reports concerning a huge drop
in the crude oil exports, describing them as "totally wrong." However,
he declined to mention any figures about the exportation current condition,
saying that it will not serve their interests to mention any numbers.
