Kurdistan's PM, Italy's ambassador call for holding the region's parliamentary election by the end of 2023

2023/03/08 | 16:10 - Source: Shafaq News



The Italian ambassador commended the regional government's "reforms in digitalization of public services and human rights in general, women's rights and confronting violence in particular." "We reaffirmed the importance of solving the problems between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government fundementally and on the basis of the Constitution," he concluded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday reiterated the call for holding the region's parliamentary election in the due course within the current year and avoiding any further postponements or delays.Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with Italy's ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Crikanti, in Erbil earlier today.According to a readout issued by his bureau, the premier discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and ways to bolster the bilateral ties between their respective countries."We reiterated that elections should be held this year and should not be delayed anymore," said the prime minister in the readout.The Italian ambassador commended the regional government's "reforms in digitalization of public services and human rights in general, women's rights and confronting violence in particular." "We reaffirmed the importance of solving the problems between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government fundementally and on the basis of the Constitution," he concluded.

