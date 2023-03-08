Court postpones the trial of Hisham al-Hashemi's killer for the 10th time

2023/03/08 | 16:58 - Source: Shafaq News



The defense appealed to the Court of Cassation to intervene in the case, bringing the legal process to a halt.



The Court of Cassation is Iraq's highest judicial authority, responsible for reviewing decisions made by the lower courts.



The 10th delay in a row is likely to frustrate al-Hashemi's family and supporters.



Al-Hashemi was assassinated outside his home in Baghdad on July 6, 2020.



He was a vocal critic of armed groups in Iraq and had received death threats prior to his death.



In September 2020, Iraqi authorities announced that they had arrested the alleged killer, identified as Ahmed Quraishi, who reportedly confessed to the killing.



However, the trial was postponed several times due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.



On Wednesday, the Criminal Court of Baghdad was scheduled to begin the trial, but the defense team filed an appeal to the Court of Cassation and the trial was postponed until May 7th.



The defense team claimed that the confession of the alleged killer had been extracted under duress, and that there was no clear evidence linking him to the crime.



Al-Hashemi's family and supporters have called for a fair and transparent trial, expressing concern that the trial may be influenced by political or sectarian interests.



They have also called for greater protection for civil society activists and human rights defenders in Iraq.



read moreponement of the trial is likely to renew concerns about the effectiveness of Iraq's judiciary, which has been criticized for its slow and opaque handling of high-profile cases.



Al-Hashemi was widely respected for his expertise on extremist groups in Iraq and had worked as a consultant to the government on security issues.



