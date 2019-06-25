Home › Baghdad Post › Naomi Campbell says racial diversity in fashion should not be just a trend

Naomi Campbell says racial diversity in fashion should not be just a trend

2019/06/25 | 12:45



Racial



diversity in fashion has improved in recent years, but the industry must not



treat it like a catwalk trend, British model Naomi Campbell told Reuters in an



interview.One of fashion’s most recognizable faces, Campbell has



long spoken of discrimination in the industry where she has worked for 33



years.The 49-year-old Campbell was the first black



model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine. She was also



the first black model on the cover of American Vogue’s key September issue.Asked how the industry had changed, Campbell



said: “In so many ways, but most importantly the diversity. It’s finally ...



sunken in but now we hope people don’t think it’s in for a trend, like clothes



are in for a season and out for a season, that’s not going to happen.”“It’s improved absolutely, I can’t say it



hasn’t. I do think there’s always more room for improvement ... There’s still



some ways to go,” she added referring to equal pay.Campbell began her career as a teenager and



has modeled for fashion heavyweights, such as Versace, Chanel, Prada, Dolce



& Gabbana, among many others. She has also championed African designers and



co-produced April’s Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria.Asked if African designers were finally getting



recognition, she said: “We’re on our way, we’re not there yet, but we’re



getting the platform ... they deserve to have.”On designer labels improving their green



credentials as public environmental awareness grows, Campbell said most brands



were “very aware of sustainability.”“I feel that everyone is consciously aware now



and trying to do their part. It’s amazing, you go on set now to do shoots and



it has to be a non-plastic shoot.”One of the five major supermodels of the early



1990s, Campbell has featured on the covers of more than 500 magazines. However



she wrote in this month’s British Vogue she only recently began feeling more at



ease in her own skin.“Just because I’m a model doesn’t mean that I



felt comfortable,” she told Reuters.“If I would put on something that was figure



hugging and I had to go outside and get a taxi in New York City, I’d always tie



a cardigan around my waist because I felt a little self-conscious.”Campbell founded charitable organization



Fashion For Relief in 2005, hosting catwalk shows to raise funds for causes



that have included victims of Hurricane Katrina and Typhoon Haiyan.She began her charity work with late South



African president Nelson Mandela, who referred to her as “honorary



granddaughter.”The British Fashion Council on Monday said Campbell would



receive the Fashion Icon Award at December’s Fashion Awards in recognition of



her industry contribution and charity work. Campbell said the award was “an



honor and thrill.”Asked about Britain’s impending departure from



the European Union and its impact on the country’s fashion industry,



London-born Campbell said: “How’s Brexit going to affect the country on the



whole is what I care about.“I don’t think divide is good in any situation



and there is a divide and when there’s divide there’s unrest, and unrest is not



good.”But she added that she hoped there would be



more opportunities in fashion.“When people say global to me and I ask them



if they mean are they in Africa and they say no, they’re not global to me ...



So if this is going to open up the territories that were not included ... then



I’m for it in our fashion industry.”







