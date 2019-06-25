Naomi Campbell says racial diversity in fashion should not be just a trend

2019/06/25 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Racial
diversity in fashion has improved in recent years, but the industry must not
treat it like a catwalk trend, British model Naomi Campbell told Reuters in an
interview.One of fashion’s most recognizable faces, Campbell has
long spoken of discrimination in the industry where she has worked for 33
years.The 49-year-old Campbell was the first black
model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine. She was also
the first black model on the cover of American Vogue’s key September issue.Asked how the industry had changed, Campbell
said: “In so many ways, but most importantly the diversity. It’s finally ...
sunken in but now we hope people don’t think it’s in for a trend, like clothes
are in for a season and out for a season, that’s not going to happen.”“It’s improved absolutely, I can’t say it
hasn’t. I do think there’s always more room for improvement ... There’s still
some ways to go,” she added referring to equal pay.Campbell began her career as a teenager and
has modeled for fashion heavyweights, such as Versace, Chanel, Prada, Dolce
& Gabbana, among many others. She has also championed African designers and
co-produced April’s Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria.Asked if African designers were finally getting
recognition, she said: “We’re on our way, we’re not there yet, but we’re
getting the platform ... they deserve to have.”On designer labels improving their green
credentials as public environmental awareness grows, Campbell said most brands
were “very aware of sustainability.”“I feel that everyone is consciously aware now
and trying to do their part. It’s amazing, you go on set now to do shoots and
it has to be a non-plastic shoot.”One of the five major supermodels of the early
1990s, Campbell has featured on the covers of more than 500 magazines. However
she wrote in this month’s British Vogue she only recently began feeling more at
ease in her own skin.“Just because I’m a model doesn’t mean that I
felt comfortable,” she told Reuters.“If I would put on something that was figure
hugging and I had to go outside and get a taxi in New York City, I’d always tie
a cardigan around my waist because I felt a little self-conscious.”Campbell founded charitable organization
Fashion For Relief in 2005, hosting catwalk shows to raise funds for causes
that have included victims of Hurricane Katrina and Typhoon Haiyan.She began her charity work with late South
African president Nelson Mandela, who referred to her as “honorary
granddaughter.”The British Fashion Council on Monday said Campbell would
receive the Fashion Icon Award at December’s Fashion Awards in recognition of
her industry contribution and charity work. Campbell said the award was “an
honor and thrill.”Asked about Britain’s impending departure from
the European Union and its impact on the country’s fashion industry,
London-born Campbell said: “How’s Brexit going to affect the country on the
whole is what I care about.“I don’t think divide is good in any situation
and there is a divide and when there’s divide there’s unrest, and unrest is not
good.”But she added that she hoped there would be
more opportunities in fashion.“When people say global to me and I ask them
if they mean are they in Africa and they say no, they’re not global to me ...
So if this is going to open up the territories that were not included ... then
I’m for it in our fashion industry.”
