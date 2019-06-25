عربي | كوردى


Bolton says way is open for Iran to enter talks with US

2019/06/25 | 12:45
US National Security Adviser John Bolton, speaking after

the United States increased sanctions against Iranian officials, said

Washington was still willing to talk to Iran.“The president has held the door open to real

negotiations to completely and verifiably eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons

program, its ballistic missile delivery systems, its support for international

terrorism and other malign behavior worldwide,” Bolton said in Jerusalem. “All

that Iran needs to do is to walk through that open door.”The United States backed out of the 2015

international agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear program in May last year. Iran

denies it is trying to build nuclear weapons.U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday targeted

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials with

sanctions, increasing pressure on Iran after Iranian forces shot down an

unmanned American drone.Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid

Takht Ravanchi, told reporters on Monday that Iran would not agree to talks with

the United States while it is under the threat of sanctions.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif,

responding to the sanctions said hawkish politicians close to Trump “despise

diplomacy, and thirst for war”.Bolton was speaking at the start of a meeting

with his Israeli and Russian counterparts that was expected to focus on Iran

and Syria.



