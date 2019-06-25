Home › Baghdad Post › Bolton says way is open for Iran to enter talks with US

Bolton says way is open for Iran to enter talks with US

2019/06/25 | 12:45



US National Security Adviser John Bolton, speaking after



the United States increased sanctions against Iranian officials, said



Washington was still willing to talk to Iran.“The president has held the door open to real



negotiations to completely and verifiably eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons



program, its ballistic missile delivery systems, its support for international



terrorism and other malign behavior worldwide,” Bolton said in Jerusalem. “All



that Iran needs to do is to walk through that open door.”The United States backed out of the 2015



international agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear program in May last year. Iran



denies it is trying to build nuclear weapons.U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday targeted



Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials with



sanctions, increasing pressure on Iran after Iranian forces shot down an



unmanned American drone.Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid



Takht Ravanchi, told reporters on Monday that Iran would not agree to talks with



the United States while it is under the threat of sanctions.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif,



responding to the sanctions said hawkish politicians close to Trump “despise



diplomacy, and thirst for war”.Bolton was speaking at the start of a meeting



with his Israeli and Russian counterparts that was expected to focus on Iran



and Syria.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US National Security Adviser John Bolton, speaking afterthe United States increased sanctions against Iranian officials, saidWashington was still willing to talk to Iran.“The president has held the door open to realnegotiations to completely and verifiably eliminate Iran’s nuclear weaponsprogram, its ballistic missile delivery systems, its support for internationalterrorism and other malign behavior worldwide,” Bolton said in Jerusalem. “Allthat Iran needs to do is to walk through that open door.”The United States backed out of the 2015international agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear program in May last year. Irandenies it is trying to build nuclear weapons.U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday targetedIranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials withsanctions, increasing pressure on Iran after Iranian forces shot down anunmanned American drone.Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, MajidTakht Ravanchi, told reporters on Monday that Iran would not agree to talks withthe United States while it is under the threat of sanctions.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif,responding to the sanctions said hawkish politicians close to Trump “despisediplomacy, and thirst for war”.Bolton was speaking at the start of a meetingwith his Israeli and Russian counterparts that was expected to focus on Iranand Syria.