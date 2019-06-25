Home › Baghdad Post › K-Pop's BTS now in your pocket with mobile game

K-Pop's BTS now in your pocket with mobile game

2019/06/25 | 13:20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-K-Pop stars BTS have conquered the charts with theirmusic and the box office with documentary “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” and nowthey’re aiming for mobile phones with the game BTS World.The seven-member boy band, which has led awave of Korean pop music in the United States and beyond, spent two yearsrecording exclusive photos, videos and music for the game.BTS World, out on Wednesday, allows players togo back in time, take the role of the band’s manager and make choices that leadBTS to global stardom.Fans can also find out what would havehappened if the band members failed to find success and went back to theirother dreams, like being a strawberry farmer or Taekwondo champion. The gamecomes with 10,000 new images and 100 video clips of BTS.“Those alternate realities are based on someof the members’ interviews, and they said, ‘If I wasn’t in BTS band, my visionwas this’,” Simon Sim, president of South Korean mobile gaming companyNetmarble Corp which developed the game, told Reuters Television.The game allows fans to be involved in videocalls and texts with BTS members, including cheering them up if they arefeeling down.BTS first formed in Seoul in 2013 and brokethrough in the U.S. pop market in 2017, becoming the first Korean group to wina Billboard music award.Three new songs from the game - “All Night”,“Dream Glow” and “A Brand New Day” - were released earlier in June.