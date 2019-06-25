Iran in focus as new Pentagon chief heads to NATO

2019/06/25 | 13:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Acting
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper will be ready to update European allies on
tensions with Iran as he heads to NATO headquarters this week during his
inaugural trip as Pentagon chief, a senior U.S. official said.Esper, whose first full day in the Pentagon was on
Monday, led the Army until the surprise resignation of Patrick Shanahan as
acting defense secretary last week. Esper is now the third person in six months
to work at the defense secretary’s desk.His first week coincides with a previously
scheduled NATO defense ministerial meeting, where the focus will be on other
pre-planned discussions - including an approaching end to the 1987
Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the United States and
Russia.But Kathryn Wheelbarger, an acting assistant
defense secretary, said Pentagon officials would raise Iran during one of the
NATO sessions on Wednesday or Thursday.“We are prepared to provide an update to the
(NATO) alliance,” Wheelbarger said, briefing reporters ahead of the trip.“It’s very important to the (Defense)
Department and the U.S. government as a whole that we make sure our allies are
as cognizant, and that we are as transparent on this issue, as possible.”U.S. President Donald Trump nearly waged
military strikes on Iran last week after it shot down a U.S. drone and on
Monday announced new sanctions targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials.Trump, who withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal
with Iran despite objections from European allies, wants to force Tehran to
open talks on its nuclear and missile programs and its activities in the Middle
East.Iran has so far refused and instead warned it
is ready to enrich uranium to a higher level if Europe cannot shield Tehran
from U.S. sanctions. Iran denies U.S. accusations that it has also repeatedly
carried out attacks on oil tankers in recent weeks.France, Britain and Germany have sent an
official diplomatic warning to Iran about the serious consequences Tehran faces
if it scales back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, two European
diplomats said on Monday.NATO ‘SPEED-DATING’For many NATO allies, this week’s NATO defense
ministerial will be a chance to get a sense of Esper and the direction he’ll
take the Pentagon.It will be a similar opportunity for Esper,
who sent guidance to U.S. forces on Monday saying the Pentagon’s priorities -
including goals like strengthening U.S. alliances - remained unchanged.“A NATO ministerial is a good way to get to
know key partners, kind of like diplomatic speed-dating,” said Derek Chollet, a
former senior Pentagon official during the Obama administration.Chollet said allies would be closely watching
for hints about the kind of role Esper will play, including whether he might be
like Jim Mattis, Trump’s first defense secretary who was a strong advocate for
NATO and was seen as a moderating influence on the U.S. president.Mattis, who resigned in December over policy
differences with Trump, brought Esper into the job.One European diplomat joked: “Jim Mattis is not someone
we can clone, as much as we’d like to, but Esper is talked about positively.”“Everyone will want to make a good impression
and to get some time because he is the new face of the Pentagon,” the diplomat
said.
