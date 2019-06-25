Home › Baghdad Post › Iran in focus as new Pentagon chief heads to NATO

Iran in focus as new Pentagon chief heads to NATO

2019/06/25 | 13:20



Acting



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper will be ready to update European allies on



tensions with Iran as he heads to NATO headquarters this week during his



inaugural trip as Pentagon chief, a senior U.S. official said.Esper, whose first full day in the Pentagon was on



Monday, led the Army until the surprise resignation of Patrick Shanahan as



acting defense secretary last week. Esper is now the third person in six months



to work at the defense secretary’s desk.His first week coincides with a previously



scheduled NATO defense ministerial meeting, where the focus will be on other



pre-planned discussions - including an approaching end to the 1987



Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the United States and



Russia.But Kathryn Wheelbarger, an acting assistant



defense secretary, said Pentagon officials would raise Iran during one of the



NATO sessions on Wednesday or Thursday.“We are prepared to provide an update to the



(NATO) alliance,” Wheelbarger said, briefing reporters ahead of the trip.“It’s very important to the (Defense)



Department and the U.S. government as a whole that we make sure our allies are



as cognizant, and that we are as transparent on this issue, as possible.”U.S. President Donald Trump nearly waged



military strikes on Iran last week after it shot down a U.S. drone and on



Monday announced new sanctions targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali



Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials.Trump, who withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal



with Iran despite objections from European allies, wants to force Tehran to



open talks on its nuclear and missile programs and its activities in the Middle



East.Iran has so far refused and instead warned it



is ready to enrich uranium to a higher level if Europe cannot shield Tehran



from U.S. sanctions. Iran denies U.S. accusations that it has also repeatedly



carried out attacks on oil tankers in recent weeks.France, Britain and Germany have sent an



official diplomatic warning to Iran about the serious consequences Tehran faces



if it scales back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, two European



diplomats said on Monday.NATO ‘SPEED-DATING’For many NATO allies, this week’s NATO defense



ministerial will be a chance to get a sense of Esper and the direction he’ll



take the Pentagon.It will be a similar opportunity for Esper,



who sent guidance to U.S. forces on Monday saying the Pentagon’s priorities -



including goals like strengthening U.S. alliances - remained unchanged.“A NATO ministerial is a good way to get to



know key partners, kind of like diplomatic speed-dating,” said Derek Chollet, a



former senior Pentagon official during the Obama administration.Chollet said allies would be closely watching



for hints about the kind of role Esper will play, including whether he might be



like Jim Mattis, Trump’s first defense secretary who was a strong advocate for



NATO and was seen as a moderating influence on the U.S. president.Mattis, who resigned in December over policy



differences with Trump, brought Esper into the job.One European diplomat joked: “Jim Mattis is not someone



we can clone, as much as we’d like to, but Esper is talked about positively.”“Everyone will want to make a good impression



and to get some time because he is the new face of the Pentagon,” the diplomat



said.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-ActingU.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper will be ready to update European allies ontensions with Iran as he heads to NATO headquarters this week during hisinaugural trip as Pentagon chief, a senior U.S. official said.Esper, whose first full day in the Pentagon was onMonday, led the Army until the surprise resignation of Patrick Shanahan asacting defense secretary last week. Esper is now the third person in six monthsto work at the defense secretary’s desk.His first week coincides with a previouslyscheduled NATO defense ministerial meeting, where the focus will be on otherpre-planned discussions - including an approaching end to the 1987Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the United States andRussia.But Kathryn Wheelbarger, an acting assistantdefense secretary, said Pentagon officials would raise Iran during one of theNATO sessions on Wednesday or Thursday.“We are prepared to provide an update to the(NATO) alliance,” Wheelbarger said, briefing reporters ahead of the trip.“It’s very important to the (Defense)Department and the U.S. government as a whole that we make sure our allies areas cognizant, and that we are as transparent on this issue, as possible.”U.S. President Donald Trump nearly wagedmilitary strikes on Iran last week after it shot down a U.S. drone and onMonday announced new sanctions targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah AliKhamenei and other senior Iranian officials.Trump, who withdrew from a 2015 nuclear dealwith Iran despite objections from European allies, wants to force Tehran toopen talks on its nuclear and missile programs and its activities in the MiddleEast.Iran has so far refused and instead warned itis ready to enrich uranium to a higher level if Europe cannot shield Tehranfrom U.S. sanctions. Iran denies U.S. accusations that it has also repeatedlycarried out attacks on oil tankers in recent weeks.France, Britain and Germany have sent anofficial diplomatic warning to Iran about the serious consequences Tehran facesif it scales back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, two Europeandiplomats said on Monday.NATO ‘SPEED-DATING’For many NATO allies, this week’s NATO defenseministerial will be a chance to get a sense of Esper and the direction he’lltake the Pentagon.It will be a similar opportunity for Esper,who sent guidance to U.S. forces on Monday saying the Pentagon’s priorities -including goals like strengthening U.S. alliances - remained unchanged.“A NATO ministerial is a good way to get toknow key partners, kind of like diplomatic speed-dating,” said Derek Chollet, aformer senior Pentagon official during the Obama administration.Chollet said allies would be closely watchingfor hints about the kind of role Esper will play, including whether he might belike Jim Mattis, Trump’s first defense secretary who was a strong advocate forNATO and was seen as a moderating influence on the U.S. president.Mattis, who resigned in December over policydifferences with Trump, brought Esper into the job.One European diplomat joked: “Jim Mattis is not someonewe can clone, as much as we’d like to, but Esper is talked about positively.”“Everyone will want to make a good impressionand to get some time because he is the new face of the Pentagon,” the diplomatsaid.