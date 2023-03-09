Iraq's oil minister dismisses SOMO chief: source


Iraq's oil minister dismisses SOMO chief: source
2023/03/09 | 17:30 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Oil Minister, Hayyan Abdul-Ghani, has dismissed Alaa al-Yasiri, the Chief of the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), and appointed Ammar al-Ankabi as his replacement, a source familiar with the matter revealed on Thursday.Al-Yasiri, who has been SOMO's Chief since 2018, oversaw Iraq's oil sales during a period of political and economic turmoil, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic oil price crash.

He is a former executive at Royal Dutch Shell and has been credited with improving SOMO's operations and transparency.

Ammar al-Ankabi is a well-known figure in Iraq's oil industry, having held several senior positions in the past, including as the head of Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) in 2015.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links