New Agreement to Promote Entrepreneurship in Iraq

2023/03/09 | 18:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ITC and UN WFP Sign an Agreement to Promote Development and Strengthening of Entrepreneurship The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) signed an agreement on 6 March 2023 to collaborate on improving the efficiency and competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Iraq.The partnership will leverage […]

