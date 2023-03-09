Siemens signs Contracts for Iraqi Power Stations

2023/03/09 | 18:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Siemens Energy has been awarded long term service contracts for several powerplants, from the Ministry of Electricity of the republic of Iraq, to improve energy stability and availability, as well as provide training, skills, and employment opportunities for Iraqis.These contracts represent the first portion of prioritized projects under the Iraq Energy Agenda - Wave […]

