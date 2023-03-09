Rashid, Al-Sudani stresses the importance of approving the 2023 budget


Rashid, Al-Sudani stresses the importance of approving the 2023 budget
2023/03/09 | 21:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, received the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, in Baghdad.

Both sides discussed "national issues and the challenges facing implementing the government program, especially in boosting the economy." Al-Sudani and Rashid stressed the importance of accelerating approving the 2023 fiscal budget law to "implement projects and provide service for citizens."

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links