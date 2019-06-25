عربي | كوردى


Refurbishing Prince Harry and wife Meghan's home cost $3 million

2019/06/25 | 13:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The

cost of renovating Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s new home was $3 million,

Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday as it detailed how the royal family had spent

money provided by taxpayers.The sum, part of the annual “Sovereign Grant”, funded the

conversion of Frogmore Cottage to a single dwelling while the royal couple, the

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, paid for the fittings and furnishings.“The property had not been subject of work for

some years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with out

responsibility to maintain the condition of the occupied royal palaces estate,”

said Michael Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse and responsible for royal

accounts.“Outdated infrastructure was replaced to

guarantee the long term future of the property,” he said ahead of the

publication of the Sovereign Grant report which details official income and

expenditure of Queen Elizabeth and her household.The 19th century Frogmore Cottage, in the

grounds of the queen’s Windsor Castle estate, became the official residence of

Harry and Meghan when they moved in shortly before the birth of their first

child, Archie, in May.The building had been previously converted

into five separate residences and royal officials had already planned to

renovate it before it was agreed that it would become the residence of Harry

and Meghan.The six-month refurbishment included new

electrical wiring, replacement of defective ceiling beams and floor joists, new

heating systems and the introduction of new gas and water mains.A palace source, speaking on condition of

anonymity, said the taxpayer grant covered the basic cost for kitchens,

bathrooms and flooring with additional outlays for anything more bespoke being

met privately by the royals who also paid for items such as curtains and

furnishings.British newspapers have reported that among

the changes, the cottage now has a “floating floor” and a yoga studio.Work has been “substantially” completed and

outstanding renovations would not feature in next year’s annual report, meaning

the cost would be under the 350,000 pound threshold to be included in the

public report.The queen was very involved in the decision to

allow the couple to use Frogmore Cottage and had been kept informed of the

progress of the project throughout, the source said.Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, had been living in

a residence in the grounds of Kensington Palace, the London home of his elder

brother Prince William and his wife Kate.But since their marriage in May last year,

they have been forging their own path, separating their household from William

and Kate’s and relocating their staff to Buckingham Palace. Last week, it was

announced that they were splitting from the charitable foundation the two

couples had shared.The outlay on Frogmore Cottage formed part of

the 82.2 million pound Sovereign Grant, the government handout which covers the

official duties of Queen Elizabeth including staffing costs, upkeep of royal

palaces and travel expenses.It is based on 15 percent of surplus revenue

from the Crown Estate, a property portfolio belonging to the monarchy, from two

years previously. In 2016, this percentage was raised to 25 percent for a

decade with the extra set aside to pay for an ongoing major overhaul of

Buckingham Palace.That 10-year 369 million-pound upgrade work to

replace aging electrical wiring and heating systems at the palace was on track,

Stevens said.Graham Smith, from Republic which wants to

abolish the monarchy, said his campaign group estimated the real cost of the

royal family each year was 345 million pounds.“If even one school or hospital is facing cuts

we cannot justify spending a penny on the royals,” he said. “Yet with all

public services under intense financial pressure we throw 2.4 million pounds at

a new house for Harry.”



