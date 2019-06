Refurbishing Prince Harry and wife Meghan's home cost $3 million

2019/06/25 | 13:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Thecost of renovating Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s new home was $3 million,Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday as it detailed how the royal family had spentmoney provided by taxpayers.The sum, part of the annual “Sovereign Grant”, funded theconversion of Frogmore Cottage to a single dwelling while the royal couple, theDuke and Duchess of Sussex, paid for the fittings and furnishings.“The property had not been subject of work forsome years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with outresponsibility to maintain the condition of the occupied royal palaces estate,”said Michael Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse and responsible for royalaccounts.“Outdated infrastructure was replaced toguarantee the long term future of the property,” he said ahead of thepublication of the Sovereign Grant report which details official income andexpenditure of Queen Elizabeth and her household.The 19th century Frogmore Cottage, in thegrounds of the queen’s Windsor Castle estate, became the official residence ofHarry and Meghan when they moved in shortly before the birth of their firstchild, Archie, in May.The building had been previously convertedinto five separate residences and royal officials had already planned torenovate it before it was agreed that it would become the residence of Harryand Meghan.The six-month refurbishment included newelectrical wiring, replacement of defective ceiling beams and floor joists, newheating systems and the introduction of new gas and water mains.A palace source, speaking on condition ofanonymity, said the taxpayer grant covered the basic cost for kitchens,bathrooms and flooring with additional outlays for anything more bespoke beingmet privately by the royals who also paid for items such as curtains andfurnishings.British newspapers have reported that amongthe changes, the cottage now has a “floating floor” and a yoga studio.Work has been “substantially” completed andoutstanding renovations would not feature in next year’s annual report, meaningthe cost would be under the 350,000 pound threshold to be included in thepublic report.The queen was very involved in the decision toallow the couple to use Frogmore Cottage and had been kept informed of theprogress of the project throughout, the source said.Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, had been living ina residence in the grounds of Kensington Palace, the London home of his elderbrother Prince William and his wife Kate.But since their marriage in May last year,they have been forging their own path, separating their household from Williamand Kate’s and relocating their staff to Buckingham Palace. Last week, it wasannounced that they were splitting from the charitable foundation the twocouples had shared.The outlay on Frogmore Cottage formed part ofthe 82.2 million pound Sovereign Grant, the government handout which covers theofficial duties of Queen Elizabeth including staffing costs, upkeep of royalpalaces and travel expenses.It is based on 15 percent of surplus revenuefrom the Crown Estate, a property portfolio belonging to the monarchy, from twoyears previously. In 2016, this percentage was raised to 25 percent for adecade with the extra set aside to pay for an ongoing major overhaul ofBuckingham Palace.That 10-year 369 million-pound upgrade work toreplace aging electrical wiring and heating systems at the palace was on track,Stevens said.Graham Smith, from Republic which wants toabolish the monarchy, said his campaign group estimated the real cost of theroyal family each year was 345 million pounds.“If even one school or hospital is facing cutswe cannot justify spending a penny on the royals,” he said. “Yet with allpublic services under intense financial pressure we throw 2.4 million pounds ata new house for Harry.”